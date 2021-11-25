Beverages Sa Verlinvest Sells 199,961 Shares of Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $2,805,452.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vita Coco stock opened at $15.17 on Thursday. Vita Coco Company Inc has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $18.61.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim started coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

