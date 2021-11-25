Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $116.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.06 and a 200-day moving average of $115.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.38.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

