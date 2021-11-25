Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.200-$7.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BERY. Truist began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a positive rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $65.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Berry Global Group stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

