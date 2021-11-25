Berkshire Bank Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Berkshire Bank cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,172,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,529,000 after purchasing an additional 473,358 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,637,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,867,000 after purchasing an additional 51,690 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 217,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,906,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,276,833. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average of $51.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

