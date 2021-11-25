Berkshire Bank Has $1.10 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Berkshire Bank lowered its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Fortive by 59.4% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,593 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at $153,531,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 266.4% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,797,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,098 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at $72,991,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at $65,646,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.03. 1,820,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $64.58 and a one year high of $79.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.88.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 6.17%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

