Berkshire Bank Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 84.4% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 16.2% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.28. The stock had a trading volume of 14,973,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,560,199. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $136.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

