Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on the homebuilder’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TW. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 203.25 ($2.66).

LON:TW opened at GBX 157.80 ($2.06) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of GBX 145.25 ($1.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 160.35.

In other news, insider Jitesh Gadhia bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £104,300 ($136,268.62). Insiders acquired 70,186 shares of company stock valued at $10,460,009 in the last ninety days.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

