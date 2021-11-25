BENQI (QI) Trading 38% Higher Over Last Week

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. BENQI has a market capitalization of $82.90 million and approximately $135.15 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BENQI coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BENQI has traded up 38% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00068293 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00073909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00091474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,427.40 or 0.07539589 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,095.43 or 0.98932855 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

