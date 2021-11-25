Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,230

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,180 ($54.61) to GBX 4,230 ($55.27) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BWY. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,075 ($53.24) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,941.64 ($51.50).

Shares of LON:BWY opened at GBX 3,239 ($42.32) on Monday. Bellway has a 12-month low of GBX 2,651 ($34.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a market cap of £4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,303.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,380.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 82.50 ($1.08) per share. This represents a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Bellway’s previous dividend of $35.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is 0.27%.

In other news, insider Paul Hampden Smith purchased 3,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,455 ($45.14) per share, for a total transaction of £108,970.70 ($142,370.92). Also, insider Keith Adey sold 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,182 ($41.57), for a total transaction of £102,842.24 ($134,364.04).

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

