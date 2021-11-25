Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $244.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.88. The stock has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $226.15 and a 52-week high of $267.37.
Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.47%.
Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.
In other news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $61,976.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $52,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,313. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile
Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.
