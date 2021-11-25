Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,516 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,855 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Starbucks by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 7,893 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.97. 4,464,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,062,163. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

