Becker Capital Management Inc. Purchases 7,737 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Quest Diagnostics worth $17,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,881,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after acquiring an additional 567,239 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 978,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,108,000 after acquiring an additional 475,437 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 166.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,944,000 after acquiring an additional 378,585 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,717,000 after acquiring an additional 240,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.52. 720,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,514. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.40 and its 200-day moving average is $141.79. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $160.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

