Becker Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 368,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,191 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $20,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,892,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,899. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.97. International Paper has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.