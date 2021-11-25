Becker Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca accounts for approximately 1.5% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $35,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $628,000. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,166,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,924,568. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $174.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.03, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.61.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

