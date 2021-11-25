Becker Capital Management Inc. Acquires 31,647 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,647 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Newmont worth $26,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Newmont by 7.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 60,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 82.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Newmont stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.47. 3,601,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,417,626. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.82 and its 200 day moving average is $61.00. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $232,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,540 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.