BEAM Asset Management LLC Purchases 431 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.0% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Renasant Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $286.45 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $216.18 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.91.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

