BEAM Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.24 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $142.86 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $421.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

