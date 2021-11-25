BEAM Asset Management LLC Buys 122 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of STIP stock opened at $106.48 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $107.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.16.

