BASIC (BASIC) Price Down 1% This Week

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded down 1% against the US dollar. BASIC has a market capitalization of $60.89 million and $2.93 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00046245 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008868 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.24 or 0.00243783 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00088847 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,203,692,523 coins. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

