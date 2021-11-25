Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Barratt Developments stock opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.66.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

