Barclays Initiates Coverage on Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER)

Equities researchers at Barclays began coverage on shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

STER opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. Sterling Check has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $28.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at about $505,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.