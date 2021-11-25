Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives C$138.02 Average PT from Brokerages

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$139.41.

BMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$128.42 to C$134.29 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Bank of Montreal to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, Senior Officer Joanna Michelle Rotenberg sold 36,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.55, for a total value of C$4,591,865.70. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 23,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.93, for a total value of C$3,002,944.39. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,591 shares of company stock worth $15,620,474.

TSE:BMO traded up C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$140.22. 1,448,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,334. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$132.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$127.64. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$93.33 and a one year high of C$140.95. The firm has a market cap of C$90.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.92 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$7.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 12.5710272 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

