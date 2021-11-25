Bank of America Corp DE Sells 495,559 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 495,559 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.32% of American Equity Investment Life worth $9,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $38.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.23.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.91%.

AEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.30.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

