Bank of America Corp DE Sells 42,094 Shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,094 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $8,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 177,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,498,000 after acquiring an additional 35,681 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,618,000.

JPHY stock opened at $51.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.98. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $56.51.

