Bank of America Corp DE Sells 32,266 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 329,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,266 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $8,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,075,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,502,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after buying an additional 80,168 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 128,305 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average of $28.31. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

