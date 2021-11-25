Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 3,690 Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.64% of Sculptor Capital Management worth $9,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,798,000 after purchasing an additional 106,781 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,106,000 after purchasing an additional 85,097 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 797,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,612,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 43,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.55, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 122.79% and a net margin of 22.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCU shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $55.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

