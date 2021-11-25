Bank of America Corp DE Has $9.81 Million Holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,496 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.46% of Whiting Petroleum worth $9,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $5,128,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $1,421,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 16.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 273.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,041 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 52,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $1,015,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $70.18 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $71.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 2.57.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.51. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice purchased 15,150 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WLL shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

