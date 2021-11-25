Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 93,705 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 29.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 412,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,705 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,211,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.3% during the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 325,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 126,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after purchasing an additional 108,901 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 366,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 64,533 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSJM opened at $23.10 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $23.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.