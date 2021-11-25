Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Bought by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,694 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth $2,407,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $71.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.92. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $196.70.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $39,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,661 shares of company stock worth $133,324. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

BAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.85.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

