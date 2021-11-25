Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Babcock International Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Babcock International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS:BCKIF opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35. Babcock International Group has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $5.24.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

