B. Riley Cuts Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Price Target to $15.00

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nouveau Monde Graphite from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NMG stock opened at $8.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.42 million and a P/E ratio of -10.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Nouveau Monde Graphite at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

