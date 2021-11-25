Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-3.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.98-3.03, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.99 billion.Avaya also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.030 EPS.

AVYA stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.08. 1,642,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,796. Avaya has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average is $22.88.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.70 million. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avaya will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVYA. Barclays lowered shares of Avaya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avaya has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avaya stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

