Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Avaya in a report released on Tuesday, November 23rd. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AVYA. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

Shares of AVYA opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.88. Avaya has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Avaya by 20.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Avaya during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Avaya by 65.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Avaya by 1,271.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,293 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

