Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.
AVTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.61.
AVTR stock opened at $39.62 on Monday. Avantor has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.34.
In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 521,300 shares of company stock worth $21,016,881. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Avantor by 655.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 147,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Avantor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,337,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,587,000 after purchasing an additional 51,829 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Avantor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 968,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,691,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,074,000 after purchasing an additional 760,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Avantor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.
About Avantor
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
