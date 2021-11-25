Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.61.

AVTR stock opened at $39.62 on Monday. Avantor has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.34.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 521,300 shares of company stock worth $21,016,881. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Avantor by 655.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 147,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Avantor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,337,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,587,000 after purchasing an additional 51,829 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Avantor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 968,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,691,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,074,000 after purchasing an additional 760,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Avantor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

