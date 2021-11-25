Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AUTL shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 6,530.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,344,000 after buying an additional 2,721,085 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $15,166,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $11,909,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 164.1% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,408,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 875,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 5,559.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 639,002 shares in the last quarter. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUTL stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $467.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.57. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $12.23.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,610.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

