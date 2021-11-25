Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.98-5.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.360-4.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.37 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.980-$5.040 EPS.

Autodesk stock traded down $47.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $256.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,904,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,649. The stock has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $245.05 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.09 and a 200 day moving average of $298.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $337.00.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,406. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

