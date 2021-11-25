Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,060 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,644,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,548,556,000 after purchasing an additional 975,042 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,804,587 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $818,659,000 after purchasing an additional 643,304 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022,347 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,757,923,000 after purchasing an additional 305,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,155,436,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.00.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,263 shares of company stock worth $2,384,406. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $256.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $301.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.05 and a twelve month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

