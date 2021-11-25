Atwater Malick LLC Buys 441 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.71. 8,472,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,818,437. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.17. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

