Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 19,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 620,135 shares.The stock last traded at $24.79 and had previously closed at $24.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atotech from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atotech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.08.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. Atotech had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. Atotech’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Atotech Limited will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Atotech by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,404,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,150 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter worth about $71,263,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,108,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,752,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atotech by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,735,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,308,000 after purchasing an additional 229,190 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atotech Company Profile (NYSE:ATC)

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

