Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 736 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Atlas Brown Inc. trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $55.54. 19,324,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,948,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $234.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average of $55.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

