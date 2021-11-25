Atlas Brown Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 263,707.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 176,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,654,000 after buying an additional 176,684 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 887,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,837,000 after buying an additional 102,210 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $13,392,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $11,134,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 773.2% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 44,027 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:MTUM traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.79. The company had a trading volume of 704,737 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.59. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.