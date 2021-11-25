Atlas Brown Inc. Raises Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 956 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $930.72. The stock had a trading volume of 438,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,358. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $670.28 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $901.59 and its 200-day moving average is $892.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

