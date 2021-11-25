Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases 469 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in BP by 48.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BP during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BP during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BP during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in BP by 84.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,204,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,151,832. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.23 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 66.84%.

BP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on BP in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.94.

BP Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

