Atlas Brown Inc. Has $4.06 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Atlas Brown Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.41. The stock had a trading volume of 919,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,691. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $122.44 and a one year high of $178.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.85 and its 200-day moving average is $164.67.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

