Atlas Brown Inc. Buys 7,772 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AT&T by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

Shares of T traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.47. 33,684,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,300,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $174.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

