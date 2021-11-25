Atlas Brown Inc. Buys 220 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. owned 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 20,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 307.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 20,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $65.50. 62,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,625. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $54.54 and a 52 week high of $68.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.