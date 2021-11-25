Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires 41 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,020,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $398.76. 46,954,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,301,910. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $378.40 and its 200 day moving average is $363.38. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $294.59 and a one year high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.