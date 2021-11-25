ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, CJS Securities lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI Physical Therapy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.66.

ATI Physical Therapy stock remained flat at $$3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 805,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,722. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATIP. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,731,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $817,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

