Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Several research firms recently commented on ATER. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Aterian in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

ATER stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.41. 12,625,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,482,660. The firm has a market cap of $289.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59. Aterian has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $48.99.

In other news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 68,406 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $489,102.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 259,406 shares of company stock worth $1,876,563. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATER. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

