Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 153,799 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lowered its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153,799 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $10,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 8,945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Sealed Air stock opened at $64.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.66. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

